A cotton field in China’s western Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: AP
Hong Kong shirtmaker Esquel Group resumes lawsuit in bid to remove Xinjiang unit from US forced-labour sanctions list
- US inter-agency body previously voted to remove Changji Esquel unit from the so-called entity list under certain conditions
- US government officials have been unable to provide a ‘concrete timeline’ to remove unit from blacklisting, Esquel says
Topic | Banking & Finance
A cotton field in China’s western Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: AP