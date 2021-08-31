Major Hong Kong insurers have created jobs for many flight attendants and ground crew that were made redundant last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Major Hong Kong insurers have created jobs for many flight attendants and ground crew that were made redundant last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong insurers benefit from expanded staff, as sales rise in first half after rescued flight attendants bring in more local business

  • Total sales of new life insurance policies rose 23 per cent in first half to US$10.4 billion
  • Dramatic increase in headcounts helps generate new local business, offsetting the absence of big-spending mainland Chinese customers

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:00pm, 31 Aug, 2021

