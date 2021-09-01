An engineer conducts maintenance work at a floating solar farm in China’s Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua An engineer conducts maintenance work at a floating solar farm in China’s Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua
An engineer conducts maintenance work at a floating solar farm in China’s Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Banking & Finance

Climate change: sustainability increasingly important factor for wealthy investors in Hong Kong, Singapore, St James Place says

  • More than 60 per cent of affluent, high-net-worth individuals said sustainability plays a key role in their investment decisions
  • ‘Definitely more focus on environmental factors’ among investors, says regional head of UK asset manager St James Place

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 11:30am, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An engineer conducts maintenance work at a floating solar farm in China’s Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua An engineer conducts maintenance work at a floating solar farm in China’s Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua
An engineer conducts maintenance work at a floating solar farm in China’s Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE