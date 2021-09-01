An engineer conducts maintenance work at a floating solar farm in China’s Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua
Climate change: sustainability increasingly important factor for wealthy investors in Hong Kong, Singapore, St James Place says
- More than 60 per cent of affluent, high-net-worth individuals said sustainability plays a key role in their investment decisions
- ‘Definitely more focus on environmental factors’ among investors, says regional head of UK asset manager St James Place
Topic | Banking & Finance
An engineer conducts maintenance work at a floating solar farm in China’s Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua