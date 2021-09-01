Hong Kong, which has the largest pool of offshore yuan deposits, is going to play a bigger role in the internationalisation of the Chinese currency once the Wealth Management Connect is launched. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong, which has the largest pool of offshore yuan deposits, is going to play a bigger role in the internationalisation of the Chinese currency once the Wealth Management Connect is launched. Photo: Nora Tam
Most Hong Kong funds sold to Chinese investors through Wealth Management Connect will be in yuan, industry players say

  • More than 90 per cent of fund products to be sold through the connect will have yuan share class funds
  • Such funds invest in international stock and bond markets and allow investors to buy and sell their holdings in the Chinese currency

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 5:42pm, 1 Sep, 2021

