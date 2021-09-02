The new rules come more than a decade after Singapore first considered greenlighting SPAC initial public offerings, but shelved the plan following a public consultation. Photo: EPA
Singapore to let blank cheque companies raise funds starting on September 3, beating Hong Kong to the punch with SPACs
- Blank-cheque companies will be required to have a market cap of US$112 million, while sponsors will have to hold shares for longer
- Hong Kong’s stock exchange also considering rule changes to allow SPACs to list
