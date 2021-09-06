Wind turbines and solar panels near Fuxin, Liaoning province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s climate goals are an opportunity for Hong Kong to develop as a regional carbon trading hub, says finance official
- Hong Kong regulators will finish a report in December on how to develop the city as a carbon trading hub
- However, several lawmakers doubt the city’s suitability for the role as it has no track record
Knowledge | China and climate change
