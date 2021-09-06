Xu Ming, the man picked by Beijing as the first chairman of the new stock exchange in the capital of China. Photo: WEIBIO Xu Ming, the man picked by Beijing as the first chairman of the new stock exchange in the capital of China. Photo: WEIBIO
Xu Ming, the man picked by Beijing as the first chairman of the new stock exchange in the capital of China. Photo: WEIBIO
Veteran regulator and market reformer Xu Ming picked as Beijing Stock Exchange boss

  • The academic-turned-regulator worked at the Shanghai Stock Exchange for seven years before joining the New Third Board
  • Beijing Stock Exchange is China’s first new bourse since the establishment of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 1990

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:07pm, 6 Sep, 2021

