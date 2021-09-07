Billionaire investor George Soros Photo: AFP Billionaire investor George Soros Photo: AFP
Billionaire investor George Soros Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

George Soros ups the ante in war of words with BlackRock over China, exposing contrast of bets on world’s second-biggest market

  • Soros, an early investor in Hainan Airlines, calls BlackRock’s expansion in China ‘tragic mistake,’ in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal
  • Soros, the founder of Quantum Fund and the Open Society Foundation, has written two opinion pieces in the Journal since August 13

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 4:30pm, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Billionaire investor George Soros Photo: AFP Billionaire investor George Soros Photo: AFP
Billionaire investor George Soros Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE