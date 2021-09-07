Qianhai bay in Shenzhen. The Qianhai economic area is already home to some of the biggest financial firms operating in Hong Kong, and could present additional opportunities as more businesses take advantage of the area’s free-trade zone and other benefits. Photo: China News Service Qianhai bay in Shenzhen. The Qianhai economic area is already home to some of the biggest financial firms operating in Hong Kong, and could present additional opportunities as more businesses take advantage of the area’s free-trade zone and other benefits. Photo: China News Service
Expanded Qianhai economic zone could benefit Hong Kong’s financial sector

  • Expansion calls for yuan internationalisation, greater interconnection with Hong Kong markets and deepening cooperation on green finance
  • Economic zone would increase to 120 square kilometres

Chad BrayEnoch YiuGeorgina Lee
Chad Bray , Enoch Yiu  and Georgina Lee

Updated: 7:15pm, 7 Sep, 2021

