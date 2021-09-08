An advertisement for a China Evergrande development in Hong Kong. The company’s half-year profit dropped 29 per cent compared with a year earlier. Photo: Reuters An advertisement for a China Evergrande development in Hong Kong. The company’s half-year profit dropped 29 per cent compared with a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
Fitch says ‘some kind of default appears probable’ at China Evergrande, cuts debt rating along with Moody’s

  • Fitch cuts ratings for Shenzhen-based firm and its subsidiaries to “CC”, four levels below investment-grade debt
  • Credit ratings downgrades briefly send Evergrande shares in Hong Kong below their 2009 IPO price

Chad Bray
Updated: 1:03pm, 8 Sep, 2021

