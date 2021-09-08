Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock. Fink says the asset manager is committed to helping more people in China meet their long-term goals, such as retirement. Photo: Jonathan Wong Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock. Fink says the asset manager is committed to helping more people in China meet their long-term goals, such as retirement. Photo: Jonathan Wong
BlackRock raises US$1 billion with first Chinese mutual fund days after George Soros calls China investment a ‘tragic mistake’

  • The BlackRock New Horizon Mixed Securities Investment Fund attracts more than 111,000 subscribers
  • BlackRock is the first global asset manager to win a licence for wholly-owned onshore mutual fund business

Chad Bray
Updated: 3:25pm, 8 Sep, 2021

