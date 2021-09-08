Local Chinese governments are eyeing offshore bond sales in Hong Kong. Photo: AP Photo Local Chinese governments are eyeing offshore bond sales in Hong Kong. Photo: AP Photo
Carrie Lam confirms Shenzhen government’s plan to sell offshore bonds in Hong Kong next month

  • Shenzhen will be the first local-level Chinese government to sell offshore debt in Hong Kong, Carrie Lam says
  • The Shenzhen authorities plan to raise as much as 5 billion yuan (US$772 million) from the offshore bond sale in Hong Kong

Cheryl HengEnoch Yiu
Cheryl Heng and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:30pm, 8 Sep, 2021

