|NIO’s ES8 all-electric sports-utility vehicle in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg |NIO’s ES8 all-electric sports-utility vehicle in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
NIO
NIO’s shares tumble as US$2 billion top-up fundraising in New York signals delay in Hong Kong secondary stock sale

  • NIO plans to sell up to US$2 billion of American depositary shares in a top-up offering, the biggest sale by a Chinese company since Didi sale in June
  • Shares of the electric carmaker dropped by as much as 6.3 per cent in New York

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:15am, 9 Sep, 2021

