|NIO’s ES8 all-electric sports-utility vehicle in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
NIO’s shares tumble as US$2 billion top-up fundraising in New York signals delay in Hong Kong secondary stock sale
- NIO plans to sell up to US$2 billion of American depositary shares in a top-up offering, the biggest sale by a Chinese company since Didi sale in June
- Shares of the electric carmaker dropped by as much as 6.3 per cent in New York
Topic | NIO
|NIO’s ES8 all-electric sports-utility vehicle in Shanghai on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg