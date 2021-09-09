Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of People’s Bank of China, on Thursday said that the launch of two cross-border investment schemes was imminent. Photo: Simon Song Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of People’s Bank of China, on Thursday said that the launch of two cross-border investment schemes was imminent. Photo: Simon Song
Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of People’s Bank of China, on Thursday said that the launch of two cross-border investment schemes was imminent. Photo: Simon Song
Wealth Management Connect and southbound Bond Connect schemes to start in next few days, PBOC deputy governor says

  • An aggregate quota of 300 billion yuan (US$46.47 billion) in fund movement will be allowed under the Wealth Management Connect
  • Upcoming launch of southbound Bond Connect link will complement the northbound route launched in 2017

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:00pm, 9 Sep, 2021

