Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of People’s Bank of China, on Thursday said that the launch of two cross-border investment schemes was imminent. Photo: Simon Song
Wealth Management Connect and southbound Bond Connect schemes to start in next few days, PBOC deputy governor says
- An aggregate quota of 300 billion yuan (US$46.47 billion) in fund movement will be allowed under the Wealth Management Connect
- Upcoming launch of southbound Bond Connect link will complement the northbound route launched in 2017
