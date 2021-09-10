An aerial view of Kwai Chung Container Terminal in Hong Kong. Exporters from the city have seen fewer delayed payments from overseas buyers this year. Photo: Winson Wong An aerial view of Kwai Chung Container Terminal in Hong Kong. Exporters from the city have seen fewer delayed payments from overseas buyers this year. Photo: Winson Wong
An aerial view of Kwai Chung Container Terminal in Hong Kong. Exporters from the city have seen fewer delayed payments from overseas buyers this year. Photo: Winson Wong
Insurance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong export credit insurer sees claims drop to 10-year low as it benefits from steady overseas business environment

  • Governments have learned from past mistakes and have offered more help to SMEs during the pandemic, says new ECIC chief
  • Outlook looks cloudy as some governments have started to withdraw subsidies

Topic |   Insurance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:00am, 10 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of Kwai Chung Container Terminal in Hong Kong. Exporters from the city have seen fewer delayed payments from overseas buyers this year. Photo: Winson Wong An aerial view of Kwai Chung Container Terminal in Hong Kong. Exporters from the city have seen fewer delayed payments from overseas buyers this year. Photo: Winson Wong
An aerial view of Kwai Chung Container Terminal in Hong Kong. Exporters from the city have seen fewer delayed payments from overseas buyers this year. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE