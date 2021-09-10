Ximalaya’s mobile app. It had 250 million active monthly users in the first quarter of this year. Photo: Handout
Podcasting platform Ximalaya shelves planned US IPO as Beijing tech crackdown continues
- Beijing has implemented new rules to review overseas listings by firms that hold personal data of more than 1 million Chinese people
- US regulators are asking Chinese companies seeking listings for more details on structure, regulatory risks
Topic | Banking & Finance
Ximalaya’s mobile app. It had 250 million active monthly users in the first quarter of this year. Photo: Handout