Podcasting platform Ximalaya shelves planned US IPO as Beijing tech crackdown continues

  • Beijing has implemented new rules to review overseas listings by firms that hold personal data of more than 1 million Chinese people
  • US regulators are asking Chinese companies seeking listings for more details on structure, regulatory risks

Chad Bray
Updated: 12:34pm, 10 Sep, 2021

Ximalaya’s mobile app. It had 250 million active monthly users in the first quarter of this year. Photo: Handout
