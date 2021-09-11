I will need to study the scheme before I invest in mainland Chinese fund products through the Wealth Management Connect, says Allan Zeman. Photo: Winson Wong
Wealth Management Connect to help Hongkongers – from tycoon Allan Zeman to housewives – tap China growth story
- 1 million yuan cap is too small, but appropriate for initial stages, says Zeman
- Looking forward to opening an account once the scheme starts operations, says housewife from Hong Kong living in Shenzhen
I will need to study the scheme before I invest in mainland Chinese fund products through the Wealth Management Connect, says Allan Zeman. Photo: Winson Wong