Sustainability bonds are a key funding source for projects that have environmental or social benefits. Photo: Shutterstock Images Sustainability bonds are a key funding source for projects that have environmental or social benefits. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Sustainability bonds are a key funding source for projects that have environmental or social benefits. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Business /  Banking & Finance

Pitfalls of green finance: why credentials of some sustainability-linked bonds don’t stand up to closer scrutiny

  • Some bond issuers are seen as too lenient in setting performance targets and triggering penalties when they fail to hit their green targets
  • Popularity of green bonds is growing, with issuance in the year’s first seven months standing at US$49.7 billion versus US$8.2 billion in 2020

Topic |   Green finance
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 3:15pm, 12 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sustainability bonds are a key funding source for projects that have environmental or social benefits. Photo: Shutterstock Images Sustainability bonds are a key funding source for projects that have environmental or social benefits. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Sustainability bonds are a key funding source for projects that have environmental or social benefits. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE