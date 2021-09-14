The Chinese flag flutters in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. President Xi Jinping last week announced a new stock exchange to be based in China’s capital. Photo: Reuters
Beijing Stock Exchange could be alternative to SPAC listings by innovative Chinese tech companies, trade group says
- Proposed Beijing Stock Exchange to focus on innovative small and medium-sized enterprises
- Appetite for SPAC deals with Chinese companies low after Beijing’s crackdown on technology firms, sponsors say
Topic | Banking & Finance
