Beijing Stock Exchange could be alternative to SPAC listings by innovative Chinese tech companies, trade group says

  • Proposed Beijing Stock Exchange to focus on innovative small and medium-sized enterprises
  • Appetite for SPAC deals with Chinese companies low after Beijing’s crackdown on technology firms, sponsors say

Chad BrayPeggy Sito
Updated: 8:42am, 14 Sep, 2021

