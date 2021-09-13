HSBC is aiming to be among the first batch of financial institutions in Hong Kong to offer investment products under the cross-border Wealth Management Connect. Photo: Sam Tsang
Wealth Management Connect: Hong Kong banks prepare to launch investment products under cross-border link
- HSBC said it will submit application as early as this week to HKMA to launch investment products under the cross-border Wealth Management Connect
- Around 20 banks are also likely to seek approvals for products ranging from bonds to mutual funds and deposit schemes
