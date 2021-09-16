Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the cryptocurrency exchange is making changes to make it easier to work with regulators. Photo: Reuters
Binance battles regulatory headwinds as world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange seeks financial legitimacy
- ‘We have come to realise that we need a centralised entity to work well with regulators,’ CEO Zhao Changpeng says
- Binance is rebuilding the exchange into a licensed financial institution with centralised headquarters as it attempts to improve ties with regulators
Topic | Bitcoin
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the cryptocurrency exchange is making changes to make it easier to work with regulators. Photo: Reuters