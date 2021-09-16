Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the cryptocurrency exchange is making changes to make it easier to work with regulators. Photo: Reuters Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the cryptocurrency exchange is making changes to make it easier to work with regulators. Photo: Reuters
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the cryptocurrency exchange is making changes to make it easier to work with regulators. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin
Business /  Banking & Finance

Binance battles regulatory headwinds as world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange seeks financial legitimacy

  • ‘We have come to realise that we need a centralised entity to work well with regulators,’ CEO Zhao Changpeng says
  • Binance is rebuilding the exchange into a licensed financial institution with centralised headquarters as it attempts to improve ties with regulators

Topic |   Bitcoin
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 9:30am, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the cryptocurrency exchange is making changes to make it easier to work with regulators. Photo: Reuters Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the cryptocurrency exchange is making changes to make it easier to work with regulators. Photo: Reuters
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the cryptocurrency exchange is making changes to make it easier to work with regulators. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE