Pan Gongsheng, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China (left) and Norman Chan Tak-Lam, the former chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) during a seminar on 3 July 2018 to mark the first anniversary of the Bond Connect, at the HKEX Connect Hall in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
breaking | China gives the nod for investors to buy offshore debt via Hong Kong, opening the southbound leg of Bond Connect
- So far, 2,733 global institutional investors have been approved to use the northbound Bond Connect to access China’s US$17.5 trillion bond market
- The southbound Bond Connect is likely to start with investments in offshore yuan-denominated debt, known as dim sum bonds
