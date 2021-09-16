Prenetics has performed more than 5 million diagnostic and genetic tests in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Photo: Dickson Lee Prenetics has performed more than 5 million diagnostic and genetic tests in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Photo: Dickson Lee
Prenetics has performed more than 5 million diagnostic and genetic tests in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Photo: Dickson Lee
Adrian Cheng’s SPAC tie-up with Prenetics to help fuel acquisitions by Hong Kong diagnostics testing company

  • Prenetics will list on Nasdaq following merger with Artisan Acquisition, a blank cheque company backed by the Hong Kong tycoon
  • Deal values the genetics and diagnostic health testing unicorn at US$1.25 billion

