A flash mob of electric scooters in Taipei sponsored by Gogoro. Photo: Handout
Gogoro takes SPAC route to Nasdaq listing in deal valuing Taiwanese smart scooter maker at US$2.35 billion
- Taiwanese smart scooter maker will list on Nasdaq following a merger with US blank-cheque company Peoma Global
- Deal is expected to add US$550 million to its balance sheet to help fund Gogoro’s expansion in China, India markets
