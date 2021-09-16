A flash mob of electric scooters in Taipei sponsored by Gogoro. Photo: Handout A flash mob of electric scooters in Taipei sponsored by Gogoro. Photo: Handout
Gogoro takes SPAC route to Nasdaq listing in deal valuing Taiwanese smart scooter maker at US$2.35 billion

  • Taiwanese smart scooter maker will list on Nasdaq following a merger with US blank-cheque company Peoma Global
  • Deal is expected to add US$550 million to its balance sheet to help fund Gogoro’s expansion in China, India markets

Chad Bray

Updated: 4:55pm, 16 Sep, 2021

A flash mob of electric scooters in Taipei sponsored by Gogoro. Photo: Handout
