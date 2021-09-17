People seen outside the headquarters of CK Hutchison in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP People seen outside the headquarters of CK Hutchison in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
People seen outside the headquarters of CK Hutchison in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

CK Hutchison to merge Indonesian wireless business with Ooredoo’s PT Indosat in US$6.1 billion deal

  • Combined mobile business will have US$3 billion in estimated annual revenue, generate up to US$400 million annual cost savings
  • Deal will allow combined operations to better compete with Indonesia’s dominant carrier Telkomsel

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 12:39pm, 17 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People seen outside the headquarters of CK Hutchison in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP People seen outside the headquarters of CK Hutchison in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
People seen outside the headquarters of CK Hutchison in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE