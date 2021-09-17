People seen outside the headquarters of CK Hutchison in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
CK Hutchison to merge Indonesian wireless business with Ooredoo’s PT Indosat in US$6.1 billion deal
- Combined mobile business will have US$3 billion in estimated annual revenue, generate up to US$400 million annual cost savings
- Deal will allow combined operations to better compete with Indonesia’s dominant carrier Telkomsel
Topic | Banking & Finance
