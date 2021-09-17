Nuno Matos (left), HSBC’s global CEO of wealth and personal banking, and Greg Hingston (right), Asia-Pacific regional head of wealth and personal banking, at HSBC’s main building in Central. Photo: Winson Wong
exclusive | HSBC accelerates China hiring as part of Asia push, global wealth CEO says
- HSBC has hired 400 client-facing personnel for its Pinnacle venture in China this year
- Bank is betting big in rising affluence in Asia, with US$3.5 billion investment
Topic | Banking & Finance
Nuno Matos (left), HSBC’s global CEO of wealth and personal banking, and Greg Hingston (right), Asia-Pacific regional head of wealth and personal banking, at HSBC’s main building in Central. Photo: Winson Wong