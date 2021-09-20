The Montreal Exchange is a derivatives exchange in Quebec which trades futures and options on equities, indices, currencies, energy and interest rates. Photo: Allen McEachern
Canada’s Montreal Exchange extends trading hours to capture Asian investors
- The derivatives exchange will extend its trading time by four hours starting today, to encompass the time zones of Hong Kong and other Asian cities
- The derivative products are most likely to appeal to institutional investors rather than individuals, analysts said
Topic | Banking & Finance
