The "@Convoy" building, which houses the headquarters of the Convoy Financial Group in Hong Kong on Monday, December 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong court finds a broker and three ex-directors guilty of fraud, in a win for ICAC’s clean-up of Convoy’s financial scandal
- The four were charged with conspiracy to defraud Convoy Global Holdings, its board of director and investors in a bond placement in 2014
- The accused were allowed to remain on bail pending a mitigation and sentencing hearing on October 9
Topic | ICAC
The "@Convoy" building, which houses the headquarters of the Convoy Financial Group in Hong Kong on Monday, December 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg