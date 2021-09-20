Jack Zhang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Airwallex, photographed in Quarry Bay on 29 August 2018. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Jack Zhang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Airwallex, photographed in Quarry Bay on 29 August 2018. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Jack Zhang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Airwallex, photographed in Quarry Bay on 29 August 2018. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business /  Banking & Finance

Airwallex’s valuation soars 54 per cent over six months to US$4 billion after raising US$200 million in latest funding round

  • The start-up’s valuation has quadrupled in just two years, rising by 54 per cent over six months
  • Company was valued at US$2.6 billion in March after its Series D funding

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 9:30pm, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Jack Zhang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Airwallex, photographed in Quarry Bay on 29 August 2018. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Jack Zhang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Airwallex, photographed in Quarry Bay on 29 August 2018. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Jack Zhang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Airwallex, photographed in Quarry Bay on 29 August 2018. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE