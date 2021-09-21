Bitcoin concept. Photo: Shutterstock. Bitcoin concept. Photo: Shutterstock.
Does bitcoin act like digital gold? Embarrassingly, it moves in close correlation with risky stocks

  • A correlation analysis shows that US stocks and bitcoin are moving more in lockstep, with the link between the two assets at the strongest level in a year
  • One explanation is simply that bitcoin remains a volatile investment – meaning that when investors start to de-risk, they start dumping cryptocurrencies

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:33pm, 21 Sep, 2021

