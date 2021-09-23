Prudence Ho, senior manager for policy and development at the Insurance Authority, says Hongkongers want investment returns from their insurance policies. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Prudence Ho, senior manager for policy and development at the Insurance Authority, says Hongkongers want investment returns from their insurance policies. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Prudence Ho, senior manager for policy and development at the Insurance Authority, says Hongkongers want investment returns from their insurance policies. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
exclusive | Hong Kong looks to technology as public ignorance and apathy leave city with US$885 billion shortfall in mortality protection

  • The mortality protection gap translates to a shortfall of HK$1.9 million for every working adult in Hong Kong, according to an Insurance Authority study
  • The Insurance Authority plans to soon introduce an online tool to help individuals calculate their insurance protection needs

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:40am, 23 Sep, 2021

