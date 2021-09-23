The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has appointed 13 banks including HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of China (Hong Kong) as market makers. Photo: Nora Tam The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has appointed 13 banks including HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of China (Hong Kong) as market makers. Photo: Nora Tam
China’s US$1.24 billion sovereign bond draws strong demand in Hong Kong on eve of southbound Bond Connect launch

  • The 8 billion yuan bond offering is oversubscribed by double and has attracted 24.56 billion yuan in orders
  • The bond qualifies for the new cross-border channel that will allow mainland investors to trade in the HK$2 trillion bond market in Hong Kong from Friday

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:44pm, 23 Sep, 2021

