The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has appointed 13 banks including HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of China (Hong Kong) as market makers. Photo: Nora Tam
China’s US$1.24 billion sovereign bond draws strong demand in Hong Kong on eve of southbound Bond Connect launch
- The 8 billion yuan bond offering is oversubscribed by double and has attracted 24.56 billion yuan in orders
- The bond qualifies for the new cross-border channel that will allow mainland investors to trade in the HK$2 trillion bond market in Hong Kong from Friday
Topic | Banking & Finance
