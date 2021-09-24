FWD, which operates in 10 markets in Asia, reported a profit of US$128 million in the first half. Photo: Shutterstock
Richard Li-backed FWD insurance group publicly files for US IPO
- FWD seeking to raise US$2 billion to US$3 billion in IPO, according to people familiar with the matter
- Apollo Global Management affiliate agreed to buy US$400 million in shares as part of a private placement
Topic | Banking & finance
