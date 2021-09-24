HSBC is among the 13 banks appointed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority as market makers for the southbound Bond Connect link. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC, Bank of China among five lenders to complete deals as southbound Bond Connect debuts
- Bank of China (Hong Kong) completes transactions for 27 mainland institutions on 1.29 billion yuan (US$199.5 million) worth of bonds in Hong Kong as of 11am
- The Shenzhen government will issue 5 billion yuan worth of bonds in Hong Kong next month
