KPMG is planning a hiring spree in China over the next three years amid deeper economic integration. Photo: Reuters KPMG is planning a hiring spree in China over the next three years amid deeper economic integration. Photo: Reuters
KPMG is planning a hiring spree in China over the next three years amid deeper economic integration. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

KPMG plans major hiring spree, new offices in China with bets on Qianhai and Greater Bay Area growth

  • KPMG and peer BDO are seeking to boost their headcounts as Qianhai zone adds to opportunities in Greater Bay Area
  • Demand for accounting and consultancy services to grow with deeper integration between Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 2:33pm, 26 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
KPMG is planning a hiring spree in China over the next three years amid deeper economic integration. Photo: Reuters KPMG is planning a hiring spree in China over the next three years amid deeper economic integration. Photo: Reuters
KPMG is planning a hiring spree in China over the next three years amid deeper economic integration. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE