KPMG is planning a hiring spree in China over the next three years amid deeper economic integration. Photo: Reuters
KPMG plans major hiring spree, new offices in China with bets on Qianhai and Greater Bay Area growth
- KPMG and peer BDO are seeking to boost their headcounts as Qianhai zone adds to opportunities in Greater Bay Area
- Demand for accounting and consultancy services to grow with deeper integration between Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China
Topic | Banking & finance
