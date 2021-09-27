Chinese and Hong Kong flags fly outside Exchange Square, which serves as headquarters to the Hong Kong stock exchange’s operator. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese and Hong Kong flags fly outside Exchange Square, which serves as headquarters to the Hong Kong stock exchange’s operator. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese and Hong Kong flags fly outside Exchange Square, which serves as headquarters to the Hong Kong stock exchange’s operator. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s planned SPAC rules could give it an edge in attracting Chinese tech, biotech firms

  • SPACs have raised more than US$126 billion globally this year
  • Planned listing changes in Hong Kong may require fine-tuning, deal makers say

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch YiuChad Bray
Enoch Yiu and Chad Bray

Updated: 8:30am, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese and Hong Kong flags fly outside Exchange Square, which serves as headquarters to the Hong Kong stock exchange’s operator. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese and Hong Kong flags fly outside Exchange Square, which serves as headquarters to the Hong Kong stock exchange’s operator. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese and Hong Kong flags fly outside Exchange Square, which serves as headquarters to the Hong Kong stock exchange’s operator. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE