Singapore’s Ninja Van raised US$578 million from investors in its latest funding round, including Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Facebook/Ninja Van
Singapore’s Ninja Van raises US$578 million in new funding round backed by Alibaba, Brunei sovereign fund
- Singapore-based logistics start-up’s valuation surpasses US$1 billion following latest funding round
- E-commerce giant Alibaba becomes the latest tech firm to back Ninja Van, joining Grab Holdings, Brunei sovereign fund among others
Topic | Banking & finance
Singapore’s Ninja Van raised US$578 million from investors in its latest funding round, including Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Facebook/Ninja Van