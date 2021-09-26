Singapore’s Ninja Van raised US$578 million from investors in its latest funding round, including Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Facebook/Ninja Van Singapore’s Ninja Van raised US$578 million from investors in its latest funding round, including Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Facebook/Ninja Van
Singapore’s Ninja Van raises US$578 million in new funding round backed by Alibaba, Brunei sovereign fund

  • Singapore-based logistics start-up’s valuation surpasses US$1 billion following latest funding round
  • E-commerce giant Alibaba becomes the latest tech firm to back Ninja Van, joining Grab Holdings, Brunei sovereign fund among others

Chad Bray
Updated: 9:42pm, 26 Sep, 2021

