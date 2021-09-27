The China National Offshore Oil Corp logo is seen at the top of its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande’s EV unit scraps IPO plan while CNOOC, Dongfeng Motor unveil new domestic stock offerings
- Evergrande’s NEV unit scraps onshore listing plan as company’s financials weaken amid liquidity troubles at parent company
- Unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in March for alleged ties to the Chinese military
Topic | Banking & finance
