The China National Offshore Oil Corp logo is seen at the top of its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande’s EV unit scraps IPO plan while CNOOC, Dongfeng Motor unveil new domestic stock offerings

  • Evergrande’s NEV unit scraps onshore listing plan as company’s financials weaken amid liquidity troubles at parent company
  • Unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in March for alleged ties to the Chinese military

Chad Bray
Updated: 7:35am, 27 Sep, 2021

