A general stock exchange picture in Central on 3 March 2020. Photo: Martin Chan.
Hong Kong’s capital market posts best nine months since 1980 as Chinese companies redirect IPOs closer to home from New York
- As many as 71 companies raised a combined US$35.9 billion on Hong Kong’s main board this year from initial stock sales and secondary listings
- Seven out of the top 10 IPO in Hong Kong this year were US-listed Chinese tech giants
