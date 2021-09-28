Police officers entering Apple Daily’s headquarters at the Next Digital Building in Tseung Kwan O on 17 June 2021, when the now defunct newspaper’s chief editor was arrested. Photo: Winson Wong.
exclusive | Hong Kong’s special inspector to seize Next Digital’s financial records in its fraud probe, source says
- The Eastern Magistrate Court granted a search warrant for the inspector Clement Chan to enter Next Digital’s offices in Tseung Kwan O to seize the financial documents
- Chan is due to report the results of his investigations within six months
Topic | Next Digital
Police officers entering Apple Daily’s headquarters at the Next Digital Building in Tseung Kwan O on 17 June 2021, when the now defunct newspaper’s chief editor was arrested. Photo: Winson Wong.