Smoke and steam from a coal processing plant in Hejin city in central China's Shanxi province on November 28, 2019. Photo: AP
Climate change: Hong Kong orders managers of at least US$1 billion in assets to disclose their investees’ emissions data
- Up to a tenth of Hong Kong’s licensed asset managers will be required to disclose greenhouse gas emissions data of their investees
- The requirement takes effect from November 2022, according to the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)
