Smoke and steam from a coal processing plant in Hejin city in central China's Shanxi province on November 28, 2019. Photo: AP Smoke and steam from a coal processing plant in Hejin city in central China's Shanxi province on November 28, 2019. Photo: AP
Climate change: Hong Kong orders managers of at least US$1 billion in assets to disclose their investees’ emissions data

  • Up to a tenth of Hong Kong’s licensed asset managers will be required to disclose greenhouse gas emissions data of their investees
  • The requirement takes effect from November 2022, according to the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)

Knowledge |   China and climate change
Eric Ng
Updated: 11:03am, 29 Sep, 2021

