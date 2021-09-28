Hong Kong banks are gearing up to launch products to tap mainland investors through the Wealth Management Connect. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong banks are gearing up to launch products to tap mainland investors through the Wealth Management Connect. Photo: Reuters
Wealth Management Connect: 20 banks seek approval for over 100 investment funds, says HKMA

  • 20 banks in Hong Kong submit applications to sell wealth products via the US$46.5 billion Wealth Management Connect
  • The Hong Kong Monetary Authority also presented its findings on a digital currency project involving three other central banks

Georgina Lee
Updated: 9:15pm, 28 Sep, 2021

