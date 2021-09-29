A branch of Shengjing Bank in Shanghai on 31 October 2011. Photo Imaginechina. A branch of Shengjing Bank in Shanghai on 31 October 2011. Photo Imaginechina.
China Evergrande pares Shengjing Bank stake for US$1.55 billion as distressed developer attempts to unshackle itself from US$305 billion in liabilities

  • China Evergrande agreed to sell 19.93 per cent of Shengjing Bank for just under 10 billion yuan to help trim US$305 billion of liabilities
  • Evergrande will not receive any cash from the sale, as the proceeds will be used to pay the developer’s debt owed to Shengjing Bank

China Evergrande Group
Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 10:08am, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
