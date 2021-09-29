A branch of Shengjing Bank in Shanghai on 31 October 2011. Photo Imaginechina.
China Evergrande pares Shengjing Bank stake for US$1.55 billion as distressed developer attempts to unshackle itself from US$305 billion in liabilities
- China Evergrande agreed to sell 19.93 per cent of Shengjing Bank for just under 10 billion yuan to help trim US$305 billion of liabilities
- Evergrande will not receive any cash from the sale, as the proceeds will be used to pay the developer’s debt owed to Shengjing Bank
