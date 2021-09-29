Tokens representing the cryptocurrencies Ripple, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum on February 01, 2018 in Paris. Photo: Getty Images Tokens representing the cryptocurrencies Ripple, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum on February 01, 2018 in Paris. Photo: Getty Images
Tokens representing the cryptocurrencies Ripple, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum on February 01, 2018 in Paris. Photo: Getty Images
Bitcoin
Business /  Banking & Finance

What does Biden’s pick of Cornell’s crypto critic Omarova as bank watchdog say about US attitude towards digital tokens?

  • The White House nominated Saule Omarova last week to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)
  • The Cornell University law professor’s critiques of digital tokens fit right in with statements that have recently emerged from government watchdogs

Topic |   Bitcoin
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:15am, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tokens representing the cryptocurrencies Ripple, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum on February 01, 2018 in Paris. Photo: Getty Images Tokens representing the cryptocurrencies Ripple, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum on February 01, 2018 in Paris. Photo: Getty Images
Tokens representing the cryptocurrencies Ripple, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum on February 01, 2018 in Paris. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE