A sign indicating digital yuan is pictured on a vending machine in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
HKEX, HSBC back ‘mBridge’ digital currency project involving central banks of Hong Kong, China, Thailand and UAE

  • Senior executives at HSBC, HKEX tell industry forum that they are ready to test ‘mBridge’, a sovereign digital currency project
  • Led by central banks of Hong Kong, China, Thailand and the UAE, ‘mBridge’ will help conduct foreign exchange transactions in real time

Georgina Lee
Updated: 7:03pm, 29 Sep, 2021

