China Evergrande Group is struggling with a debt burden of more than US$300 billion. Photo: AFP China Evergrande Group is struggling with a debt burden of more than US$300 billion. Photo: AFP
China Evergrande Group is struggling with a debt burden of more than US$300 billion. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

Evergrande crisis: Hong Kong banks can handle stress as they have little exposure to troubled Chinese developer, source says

  • HKMA says banks in Hong Kong have hardly extended loans to China Evergrande Group, which is struggling with debts of over US$300 billion
  • HSBC and Standard Chartered executives told a banking conference last week that they have negligible exposure to Evergrande

Topic |   China Evergrande Group
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:38pm, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China Evergrande Group is struggling with a debt burden of more than US$300 billion. Photo: AFP China Evergrande Group is struggling with a debt burden of more than US$300 billion. Photo: AFP
China Evergrande Group is struggling with a debt burden of more than US$300 billion. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE