Zoom and Five9 drop US$14.7 billion merger amid US security review over video-conference app’s operations in China
- Five9 shareholders reject transaction after Justice Department added additional regulatory review to deal
- Institutional Shareholder Services, an influential proxy adviser, urged Five9 investors to vote against the deal over political risks in Zoom’s ‘substantial operations in China’
A woman on a Zoom call. Photo: Shutterstock.