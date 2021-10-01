A woman on a Zoom call. Photo: Shutterstock. A woman on a Zoom call. Photo: Shutterstock.
Zoom and Five9 drop US$14.7 billion merger amid US security review over video-conference app’s operations in China

  • Five9 shareholders reject transaction after Justice Department added additional regulatory review to deal
  • Institutional Shareholder Services, an influential proxy adviser, urged Five9 investors to vote against the deal over political risks in Zoom’s ‘substantial operations in China’

Chad Bray
Updated: 11:09am, 1 Oct, 2021

