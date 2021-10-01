TDCX reported a profit of S$44.8 million (US$33.3 million) in the first six months of this year, against S$38.5 million in the same period last year. Photo: Handout
Singaporean digital customer services provider TDCX raises US$349 million in US IPO
- TDCX is only the second Singapore firm to list in the US following Sea Limited’s US$884 million IPO in 2017
- Company will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday
Topic | Banking & finance
