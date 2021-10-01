Cars submerged in floodwaters after heavy rains hit the city of Zhengzhou in China’s central Henan province. Photo: AFP
China Reinsurance issues first catastrophe bond in Hong Kong to cover future typhoon damage in bay area
- It comes just days after Chinese regulators gave the green light for mainland insurance companies to issue ‘Act of God’ bonds in Hong Kong
- The US$30 million bond could pave the way for the city to be a hub for natural disaster fundraising, says head of the Insurance Authority of Hong Kong
Topic | Insurance
