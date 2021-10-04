Banks in Hong Kong now offer more than just withdrawal and deposit services. Photo: Winson Wong Banks in Hong Kong now offer more than just withdrawal and deposit services. Photo: Winson Wong
Banks in Hong Kong now offer more than just withdrawal and deposit services. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

HKMA and banks to equip staff with new skills, as 9,000 jobs are in peril due to digitalisation

  • About 9 per cent of the nearly 100,000 bank employees in Hong Kong are likely to lose their jobs over the next three to five years because of branch closures
  • People with skills in wealth management, green finance and digital banking are likely to be in demand, HKMA deputy CEO Arthur Yuen says

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:42am, 4 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Banks in Hong Kong now offer more than just withdrawal and deposit services. Photo: Winson Wong Banks in Hong Kong now offer more than just withdrawal and deposit services. Photo: Winson Wong
Banks in Hong Kong now offer more than just withdrawal and deposit services. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE