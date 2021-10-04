Banks in Hong Kong now offer more than just withdrawal and deposit services. Photo: Winson Wong
HKMA and banks to equip staff with new skills, as 9,000 jobs are in peril due to digitalisation
- About 9 per cent of the nearly 100,000 bank employees in Hong Kong are likely to lose their jobs over the next three to five years because of branch closures
- People with skills in wealth management, green finance and digital banking are likely to be in demand, HKMA deputy CEO Arthur Yuen says
